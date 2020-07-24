How to complete Summer Heat Sissoko SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a 94-rated version of Moussa Sissoko from Tottenham Hotspur today, which is available by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC) in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Sissoko has been a popular option in the midfield since the game was released last year and his 81-rated base gold version was one of the best cards. EA has included him in several promotions during the game cycle, including FUTMAS, FUT Birthday, and now Summer Heat. This SBC will be available until July 31.

EA considerably boosted all of his stats, including Dribbling (+10), Pace (+9), Defending (+8), and Passing (+6) when compared to Sissoko’s 88-rated FUT Birthday edition, which was released in March. There are two good options to boost Summer Heat Sissoko, too. You can either pick the engine chemistry style to boost his Pace, Passing, and Dribbling or the shadow style if you want to increase his Pace and Defending stats.

Summer heat 🏖 Sissoko is here..



Requirements🔐:



85 Squad

86 Squad



Anyone doing this SBC? pic.twitter.com/BrFleYwzHk — FIFA 21 News (@FUT21News) July 24, 2020

This SBC comes at a great price, around 250,000 FUT coins on any platform, for a high-end card. You’ll also have no trouble linking Summer Heat Sissoko since he plays in the Premier League and is from France, a league and nation that have some of the best cards in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

You can link him with some cheaper options, such as Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Nabil Fekir 96-rated from Real Bétis, TOTSSF Trent Alexander-Arnold 95-rated from Liverpool, TOTSSF Riyad Mahrez 95-rated from Manchester City, and TOTSSF Houssem Aouar 94-rated from Lyon.

If you want to complete Summer Heat Sissoko SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. The first must be 85-rated with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Tottenham Hotspur player. The second solution requires an 86-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Sissoko SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Spurs

GK: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) LB: Aleksandar Kolarov 86-rated (Roma)

Aleksandar Kolarov 86-rated (Roma) CB: Luiz Felipe 87-rated (Lazio)

Luiz Felipe 87-rated (Lazio) CB: Miranda 83-rated (Jiangsu Suning)

Miranda 83-rated (Jiangsu Suning) RB: Hugo Lloris 90-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Hugo Lloris 90-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang)

Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang) CAM: Giuliano 82-rated (Al-Nassr)

Giuliano 82-rated (Al-Nassr) CAM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CAM: Eran Zahavi 81-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

Eran Zahavi 81-rated (Guangzhou R&F) ST: Cédric Bakambu 82-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Premier League