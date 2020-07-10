How to complete Summer Heat Roussillon objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Summer Heat Roussillon's objectives can be done entirely in Squad Battles.

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Summer Heat 92-rated version of Jérôme Roussillon from Wolfsburg. He was introduced alongside the Summer Heat David Luiz SBC and the Summer Heat Coman objectives. Summer Heat Roussillon’s objectives will be available until July 17.

This is the best card that Roussillon has received during the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle. His 82-rated base gold version was popular among players when the game launched because of its high Pace.

Summer Heat Roussillon is everything you’d want in a defender since he has top-tier Pace, Defending, and Physical stats. He’s also from France, a nation that has several great cards to use at this stage of Ultimate Team.

Image via EA Sports

To earn Summer Heat Roussillon, you’ll have to complete a set of four in-game objectives in Squad Battles matches, which are much easier than Division Rivals.

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn Summer Heat Roussillon.