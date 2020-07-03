How to complete Summer Heat Ribéry SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This is hands down one of the best cards in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 94-rated version of Franck Ribéry from Fiorentina today to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

The Summer Heat Ribéry SBC has no expiration date, which means you can craft cards toward it at your own pace. This is his highest-rated version in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team and the second special card he’s received following his ShapeShifters 91-rated card in February.

Summer Heat Ribéry is definitely one of the best cards released this year in Ultimate Team. The French attacker has five-star skills moves and weak foot, which can definitely help create and score goals. He also has everything you need in an attacker: Pace, Shooting, and Dribbling. If you complete this SBC, you should apply the marksman chemistry style since it’ll maximize Ribéry’s Shooting and Dribbling and give him a great Physical boost.

A living legend 🙌#SummerHeat☀️🔥 SBC Player Franck Ribéry is available now in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/0b7Zs3Mphv — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 3, 2020

If you want to complete the Summer Heat Ribéry SBC, you’ll have to turn in four different squads. The first is an 85-rated with 75 chemistry and at least one French player. The second squad has to be an 86-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Serie A. The third team is another 86-rated one with 70 chemistry minimum and one Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) or Team of the Week (TOTW) card. The final solution requires an 88-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTSSF or TOTW card.

This SBC will cost you around 630,000 FUT coins on any platform if you build it from scratch. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Ribéry right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

France

GK: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) LB: Giuliano 82-rated (Al-Nassr)

Giuliano 82-rated (Al-Nassr) CB: Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid)

Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid) CB: Marc Bartra 85-rated (Real Bétis)

Marc Bartra 85-rated (Real Bétis) RB: Kevin Gameiro 86-rated (Valencia)

Kevin Gameiro 86-rated (Valencia) CDM: Javi Martínez 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Javi Martínez 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CDM: Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad) CAM: Fabián Ruíz 86-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruíz 86-rated (Napoli) CAM: Thiago 87-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thiago 87-rated (Bayern Munich) CAM: Isco 86-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco 86-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Álvaro Morata 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Serie A

GK: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) LB: Lucas Torreira 82-rated (Arsenal)

Lucas Torreira 82-rated (Arsenal) CB: Diego Godín 88-rated (Internazionale)

Diego Godín 88-rated (Internazionale) CB: Nicolas Nkoulou 87-rated (Torino)

Nicolas Nkoulou 87-rated (Torino) RB: Andrés Guardado 81-rated (Real Bétis)

Andrés Guardado 81-rated (Real Bétis) CDM: Fabián Ruíz 86-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruíz 86-rated (Napoli) LM: Fredy Hinestroza 87-rated (Junior Barranquilla)

Fredy Hinestroza 87-rated (Junior Barranquilla) RM: Suso 82-rated (Sevilla)

Suso 82-rated (Sevilla) CAM: Yesus Cabrera 86-rated (América de Cali)

Yesus Cabrera 86-rated (América de Cali) ST: Miguel Borja 88-rated (Junior Barranquilla)

Miguel Borja 88-rated (Junior Barranquilla) ST: Luuk de Jong 82-rated (Sevilla)

Top performer

GK: Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale) LB: Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Lyon) CB: Diego Godín 88-rated (Internazionale)

Diego Godín 88-rated (Internazionale) CB: Kalidou Koulibaly 89-rated (Napoli)

Kalidou Koulibaly 89-rated (Napoli) RB: Marco Verrati 86-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marco Verrati 86-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Daley Blind 83-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 83-rated (Ajax) CDM: Ëver Banega 83-rated (Sevilla)

Ëver Banega 83-rated (Sevilla) CM: Donny van de Beek 81-rated (Ajax)

Donny van de Beek 81-rated (Ajax) LW: Steven Begwijin 86-rated (PSV)

Steven Begwijin 86-rated (PSV) RW: Suso 82-rated (Sevilla)

Suso 82-rated (Sevilla) ST: Luuk de Jong 82-rated (Sevilla)

