How to complete Summer Heat Origi SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward FIFA 20 players with a Summer Heat 93-rated version of Divock Origi from Liverpool.

Origi was introduced alongside another Liverpool card, a Summer Heat 94-rated version of Georginio Wijnaldum. EA is calling it “dynamic duo.” You can complete both SBCs until July 15. You won’t earn any additional boost by pairing these two cards in your Ultimate Team squad, though.

This is Origi’s second special card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team—he had nothing aside from his 78-rated gold version until today. This Summer Heat edition, however, was incredibly boosted. EA gave him more Pace (+12), Shooting (+14), Dribbling (+17), Physical (+19), and Passing (+18) when compared to his 78-rated version.

2⃣ #SummerHeat SBCs

1⃣ Strong 💪 Pairing



Summer Heat Origi, however, still lacks a bit of Pace and Shooting, which you can fix with the hawk chemistry style. But if you want to fix the card’s Shooting, Agility, and Balance instead, you’ll be better off with the sniper chemistry style. This SBC costs around 120,000 FUT coins at the moment if you build it from scratch.

If you want to complete Summer Heat Origi SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads. The first is an 82-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum, one player from the Netherlands, and another from Belgium. The second squad must be an 83-rated with 60 chemistry minimum and with a Premier League player on it. The third solution requires 11 players with five chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Origi SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Strong links

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: Gylfi Sigurðsson 83-rated (Everton)

Gylfi Sigurðsson 83-rated (Everton) CB: Mattia Caldara 80-rated (Atalanta)

Mattia Caldara 80-rated (Atalanta) CB: Armando Izzo 81-rated (Torino)

Armando Izzo 81-rated (Torino) RB: Mousa Dembélé 81-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

Mousa Dembélé 81-rated (Guangzhou R&F) CDM: Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan)

Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan) CM: Marco Parolo 81-rated (Lazio)

Marco Parolo 81-rated (Lazio) CM: Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa)

Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa) LW: Hakan Çalhanoğlu 80-rated (Milan)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu 80-rated (Milan) RW: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 81-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 81-rated (Roma) ST: Duván Zapata 82-rated (Atalanta)

Premier League

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: Gylfi Sigurðsson 83-rated (Everton)

Gylfi Sigurðsson 83-rated (Everton) CB: Armando Izzo 81-rated (Torino)

Armando Izzo 81-rated (Torino) CB: Daniele Rugani 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Daniele Rugani 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 81-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 81-rated (Roma) CDM: Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan)

Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan) LM: Alexis Sánchez 82-rated (Internazionale)

Alexis Sánchez 82-rated (Internazionale) CM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RM: Juan Cuadrado 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Juan Cuadrado 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)

Mixed squad