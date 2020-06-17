How to complete Summer Heat Ndombele SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced the Summer Heat promo to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

FIFA fans will get to vote on which popular FUT cards will receive a special boosted Summer Heat edition, achievable through squad-building challenges (SBC) or the objectives menu. Each vote will include three different FUT cards. The winner will get an SBC or objectives version, while the two runners-up will earn a Summer Heat card available only in FUT Draft.

Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham was chosen to kick off the Summer Heat promo and has received a 93-rated version achievable through the SBC menu. You can complete the SBC until June 24.

Rising like the phoenix 🔥📈#SummerHeat Fan Favourite SBC Tanguy Ndombele is in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/OVo8oV7ncC — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 17, 2020

This is the first special card Ndombele has received apart from his One to Watch (OTW) at the beginning of FIFA 20. Since Ndombele wasn’t rewarded with a Team of the Week (TOTW) card during the whole FIFA 20 cycle, his cards are all 81-rated.

EA has boosted all of his stats, including Pace (+13), Defending (+15), Passing (+15). Summer Heat Ndombele is a great card if you use a Premier League or French squad in Ultimate Team and need to upgrade one of your center midfielders. His stats are better suited for a box-to-box center midfielder.

If you choose to complete the Summer Heat Ndombele SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. One is an 84-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Tottenham player. The second solution requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry and at least one French player.

This SBC costs around 150,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment, if you build it from scratch. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Summer Heat Ndombele SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Spurs

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)

Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale) CB: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)

Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan) RB: Zlatan Ibrahimović 85-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 85-rated (Milan) CDM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LM: Giovani Lo Celso 83-rated (Tottenham)

Giovani Lo Celso 83-rated (Tottenham) CM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Cagliari)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Cagliari) CM: Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RM: Federico Bernardeschi 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Federico Bernardeschi 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Romelu Lukaku 85-rated (Internazionale)

France