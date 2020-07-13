How to complete Summer Heat Lenglet SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a 93-rated version of Clément Lenglet from Barcelona on Saturday, July 11. It’s available by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC) in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This is Lenglet’s first special card released this year since he hasn’t been included in any other FIFA 20 Ultimate Team promos. This Summer Heat SBC will be available for the rest of the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle, which means you can slowly craft cards toward it.

Lenglet’s 85-rated gold version was a popular option among many players until the beginning of 2020. His Summer Heat version is easily one of the best defensive cards in the game. EA massively boosted all of his stats, including Pace (+14), Passing (+16), Dribbling (+19), Physical (+13), and Defending (+18).

There are also two options to improve Summer Heat Lenglet’s stats with a chemistry style. If you want to fix his Agility (79) and Balance (+77), you should use the engine chemistry style since it’ll make Sumer Heat Lenglet feel even faster and less clunky. The other option is to add an anchor since it’d maximize Summer Heat Lenglet’s Pace, Defending, and Physical.

Although this SBC is a bit expensive, aproximately 450,000 FUT coins on any platform, Summer Heat Lenglet is worth its value if you need a top center back on your Ultimate Team. Since he’s French and plays in LaLiga, there are plenty of quality players to link Summer Heat Lenglet in your squad.

Here are some cheaper options since you’ll be spending a reasonable amount of coins to complete Summer Heat Lenglet: any version of Marc-André ter Stegen from Barcelona, any version of Jan Oblak from Atlético Madrid, Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Thibaut Courtois 93-rated from Real Madrid, TOTSSF Dani Carvajal 94-rated from Real Madrid, and TOTSSF Toni Kroos 96-rated from Real Madrid.

Summer Heat Lenglet SBC requires you to turn in five different squads. The first one is an 82-rated team with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Barcelona. The second squad must be an 84-rated one with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one French player. The third solution requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one LaLiga player. The fourth squad needs to be another 86-rated, but this time with minimum 65 chemistry. The final solution requires 11 players with five chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Lenglet SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Barcelona

GK: Łukasz Fabiański 82-rated (West Ham United)

Łukasz Fabiański 82-rated (West Ham United) LB: Sergio Reguilón 80-rated (Sevilla)

Sergio Reguilón 80-rated (Sevilla) CB: Luka Milivojević 81-rated (Crystal Palace)

Luka Milivojević 81-rated (Crystal Palace) CB: Dejan Lovren 80-rated (Liverpool)

Dejan Lovren 80-rated (Liverpool) RB: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CDM: Arturo Vidal 84-rated (Barcelona)

Arturo Vidal 84-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Juan Mata 84-rated (Manchester United)

Juan Mata 84-rated (Manchester United) CAM: James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester City)

James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester City) LW: Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad) RW: Pedro Rodríguez 82-rated (Chelsea)

Pedro Rodríguez 82-rated (Chelsea) ST: Santi Mina 80-rated (Celta de Vigo)

France

GK: Gianluigi Buffon 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Gianluigi Buffon 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LB: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) CB: Daniele Rugani 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Daniele Rugani 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Francesco Acerbi 85-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 85-rated (Lazio) RB: Hakim Ziyech 87-rated (Ajax)

Hakim Ziyech 87-rated (Ajax) CDM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) LM: Steven Bergwijn 82-rated (Tottenham)

Steven Bergwijn 82-rated (Tottenham) CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: João Moutinho 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RM: Pedro Rodríguez 82-rated (Chelsea)

Pedro Rodríguez 82-rated (Chelsea) ST: Sébastien Haller 83-rated (West Ham United)

LaLiga

GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)

Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto) LB: Corentin Tolisso 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Corentin Tolisso 85-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Javi Martínez 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Javi Martínez 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) RB: Falcao García 83-rated (Galatasaray)

Falcao García 83-rated (Galatasaray) CDM: Luis Alberto 88-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 88-rated (Lazio) LM: Thomas Lemar 87-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Thomas Lemar 87-rated (Atlético Madrid) RM: Gerard Moreno 87-rated (Villarreal)

Gerard Moreno 87-rated (Villarreal) CAM: Iker Muniain 89-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 89-rated (Athletic Bilbao) ST: Álvaro Morata 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Álvaro Morata 83-rated (Atlético Madrid) ST: Borja Iglesias 83-rated (Real Bétis)

86-rated squad

GK: Hugo Lloris 90-rated (Tottenham)

Hugo Lloris 90-rated (Tottenham) LB: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CB: James Tarkowski 86-rated (Burnley)

James Tarkowski 86-rated (Burnley) CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United) RB: Thomas Partey 88-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Thomas Partey 88-rated (Atlético Madrid) CDM: Fabinho 86-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 86-rated (Liverpool) CDM: Mateo Kovačić 82-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovačić 82-rated (Chelsea) LM: Steven Bergwijn 82-rated (Tottenham)

Steven Bergwijn 82-rated (Tottenham) RM: Pedro Rodríguez 82-rated (Chelsea)

Pedro Rodríguez 82-rated (Chelsea) CAM: Abdoulaye Doucouré 86-rated (Watford)

Abdoulaye Doucouré 86-rated (Watford) ST: Lucas Torreira 86-rated (Arsenal)

Mixed squad