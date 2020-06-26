How to complete Summer Heat Kubo objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You can earn this special card by only playing Squad Battles matches in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 94-rated version of Takefusa Kubo to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is the 19-year-old prodigy’s second special card during the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle. He received a Future Stars version in February. Summer Heat Kubo is far more complete, though. EA gave him more Shooting (+9), Dribbling (+7), Pace (+4), Passing (+8), and Physical (+12) stats when compared to the Future Stars edition.

Summer Heat Kubo, however, will be difficult to link if you don’t use a few LaLiga players around him since there aren’t many Japanese cards on this same level. You can also use Summer Heat Kubo as a super substitute, in case you don’t use LaLiga players on your Ultimate Team squad.

Pace for days 🏃‍♂️😅#SummerHeat☀️🔥 Fan Favourite Objectives Takefusa Kubo is live in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/Nefyp6GuaH — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 26, 2020

Summer Heat Kubo’s objectives will expire on July 3, but that isn’t too much of a problem since all four objectives can be completed in Squad Battles matches, which is way easier than Division Rivals.

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn Summer Heat Kubo.