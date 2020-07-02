How to complete Summer Heat Kimpembe SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 93-rated version of Presnel Kimpembe from Paris Saint-Germain today to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This special card can be completed until July 9. It’s the highest-rated version of Kimpembe, who hasn’t received a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) card. EA has boosted all of Kimpembe’s stats, including Pace (+13), Defending (+12), Passing (+14), Physical (+11), and Dribbling (+16), when compared to Kimpembe’s 82-rated base gold version.

If you decide to play with Summer Heat Kimpembe, you may want to apply the shadow chemistry style to maximize his Pace or the anchor style if you want a small Defending boost. This card has everything necessary to be one of the top defenders in the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle.

Summer Heat Kimpembe is a superb option. As a French player, he’s easy to link with other great cards, such as TOTSSF Houssem Aouar 94-rated from Lyon, TOTSSF Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain, TOTSSF Marquinhos 94-rated from Paris-Saint Germain, and TOTSSF Kenny Lala 93-rated from Strasbourg. They’re all also cheap, so you won’t spend too many coins if you don’t have cards to link Summer Heat Kimpembe yet.

Another Ligue 1 W for @PSG_English #SummerHeat☀️🔥 Vote Winner SBC Presnel Kimpembe is now live in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/UVthAJa1Tu — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 2, 2020

To complete the Summer Heat Kimpembe SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. One is an 83-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Paris Saint-Germain. The second solution requires an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Ligue 1 player. This SBC costs around 150,000 FUT coins on any platform if you build it from scratch at the moment.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Kimpembe SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA 20.

Paris Saint-Germain

GK: David Soria 82-rated (Getafe)

David Soria 82-rated (Getafe) LB: Juan Bernat 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Juan Bernat 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Nacho Fernández 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Nacho Fernández 82-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Mario Hermoso 80-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Mario Hermoso 80-rated (Atlético Madrid) RB: André Almeida 81-rated (Benfica)

André Almeida 81-rated (Benfica) CDM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Sevilla)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Sevilla) LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Juan Mata 82-rated (Manchester United)

Juan Mata 82-rated (Manchester United) CM: Iker Muniain 82-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 82-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RM: Lucas Vázquez 81-rated (Real Madrid)

Lucas Vázquez 81-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Rubén Blanco 86-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Ligue 1