How to complete Summer Heat James objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 91-rated version of Daniel James from Manchester United to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is by far the best special card the winger has received during the entire FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle since he doesn’t have a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) version. EA has boosted James’ Shooting (+5), Physical (+8), Dribbling (+5), and Passing (+8) stats when compared to his 86-rated Future stars version, which many players completed when it was available in April.

EA didn’t upgrade either of James’ weak foot or skill moves, so he still has four stars for both. This Summer Heat card, however, has 99 Acceleration and Sprint Speed, which will truly make him a nightmare for defenders. You can boost Summer Heat James’ Shooting and Dribbling with the sniper chemistry style.

Summer Heat James’ objectives will expire on July 24. You’ll earn the card after you complete all four objectives, which can be done entirely in Squad Battles.

Here are the four objectives that you have to complete to earn Summer Heat James