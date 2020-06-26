How to complete Summer Heat Ibrahimović objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.
It’s a Summer Heat 95-rated version of Zlatan Ibrahimović from Milan. He was added alongside the Summer Heat Sarr SBC and the Takefusa Kubo objectives. The Summer Heat Ibrahimović’s objectives will be available until July 17.
This is the best card the legendary Swedish player has received during the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle. It has everything you want in a striker, apart from low Balance (47) and Stamina (73), which you can slightly improve with the engine chemistry style.
To earn Summer Heat Ibrahimović, you’ll have to complete a set of four in-game objectives that require you to play Division Rivals matches. Only one of the four objectives requires you to win the match, though, which makes Summer Heat Ibrahimović easier to complete.
Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn Summer Heat Ibrahimović.
- Skilled service: Assist in two separate Rivals matches using players with a minimum five-stars skill moves.
- Weak foot finisher: Score in three separate Rivals matches using players with a minimum four-stars weak foot.
- Serie A scorer: Score 15 goals in Rivals using Serie A players.
- Forward’s finish: Score in eight separate Rivals wins using Serie A forwards.