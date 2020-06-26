How to complete Summer Heat Ibrahimović objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You can earn Ibrahimović's best card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team by completing four different objectives.

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Summer Heat 95-rated version of Zlatan Ibrahimović from Milan. He was added alongside the Summer Heat Sarr SBC and the Takefusa Kubo objectives. The Summer Heat Ibrahimović’s objectives will be available until July 17.

This is the best card the legendary Swedish player has received during the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle. It has everything you want in a striker, apart from low Balance (47) and Stamina (73), which you can slightly improve with the engine chemistry style.

You love to see it 👑#SummerHeat☀️🔥 Objectives Zlatan Ibrahimović, available now in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/zUgALHfWWX — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 26, 2020

To earn Summer Heat Ibrahimović, you’ll have to complete a set of four in-game objectives that require you to play Division Rivals matches. Only one of the four objectives requires you to win the match, though, which makes Summer Heat Ibrahimović easier to complete.

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn Summer Heat Ibrahimović.