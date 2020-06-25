How to complete Summer Heat Firmino SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 93-rated version of Roberto Firmino from Liverpool today to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

The Brazilian striker received the most votes from the fans out of the options EA provided, which also included Jamez Rodríguez from Real Madrid, and Florian Thauvin from Lyon. Summer Heat Firmino SBC has no expiration date, which means you can craft cards toward it at your own pace.

This is the highest-rated version of Firmino in FIFA 20, who didn’t get a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) or Team of the Year (TOTY) card despite Liverpool’s great campaign in 2019 and 2020. Although Summer Heat Firmino isn’t as high-rated as some other Ultimate Team cards, EA has upgraded his weak foot from four to five stars, which will definitely help his attacking capability.

5* / 5* 😱#SummerHeat☀️🔥 Weak Foot Boost Vote Winner SBC Roberto Firmino is available in #FUT20 now. pic.twitter.com/cJKjz2kvTy — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 25, 2020

If you want to complete the Summer Heat Firmino SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads. The first is an 85-rated with 75 chemistry and at least one Liverpool player. The second squad has to be an 86-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League. The final solution requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTSSF or Team of the Week (TOTW) card.

This SBC will cost you around 400,000 FUT coins on any platform if you build it from scratch. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Firmino right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Liverpool

GK: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) LB: Ben Chilwell 84-rated (Leicester City)

Ben Chilwell 84-rated (Leicester City) CB: Joël Matip 82-rated (Liverpool)

Joël Matip 82-rated (Liverpool) CB: Nicolas Nkoulou 87-rated (Torino)

Nicolas Nkoulou 87-rated (Torino) RB: Mesut Özil 84-rated (Arsenal)

Mesut Özil 84-rated (Arsenal) CDM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: João Moutinho 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LW: Rafa 82-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 82-rated (Benfica) RW: José Pedro Fuenzalida 87-rated (Universidad Católica)

José Pedro Fuenzalida 87-rated (Universidad Católica) ST: Esteban Paredes 86-rated (Viñazúr)

Premier League

GK: Thomas Strakosha 82-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 82-rated (Lazio) LB: Eugenio Mena 87-rated (Racing)

Eugenio Mena 87-rated (Racing) CB: Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan)

Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan) CB: Stefan de Vrij 86-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 86-rated (Internazionale) RB: Lucas Torreira 82-rated (Arsenal)

Lucas Torreira 82-rated (Arsenal) CDM: Neri Cardozo 87-rated (Defensa y Justicia)

Neri Cardozo 87-rated (Defensa y Justicia) CDM: Marcelo Brozović 81-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 81-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Miralem Pjanić 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Miralem Pjanić 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Josip Iličić 92-rated (Atalanta)

Top performer