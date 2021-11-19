How to complete Squad Foundations David Neres SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have two months to complete this SBC.

EA Sports added an 87-rated Squad Foundations version of David Neres from Ajax to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Neres’ first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The Squad Foundations items help players strengthen their teams by filling in key positional gaps across different leagues. He’s the first one to be released in this edition of FIFA.

EA greatly upgraded all of Neres’ skills, including Passing (+11), Defending (+11), Shooting (+11), Physical (+9), Pace (+7), and Dribbling (+7), when you compare this new card to his 79-rated gold version.

He still has five-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, however. You can apply the hawk chemistry style to further increase his Shooting (+7), Physical (+5), and Pace (+5). This will take his Pace to 97 and Shooting to 90, which are essential for his position.

This SBC costs around 203,850 FUT coins on PlayStation, 220,150 on Xbox, and 218,800 on PC. If you want to complete Squad Foundations Neres, you’ll have two months, until Jan. 20, to build two squads: Brazil and Top Form.

The first solution asks for an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Brazil. Players who complete the Brazil squad will receive a prime electrum players pack.

The second one needs to be an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. The Top Form will grant players rare electrum players pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Squad Foundations Neres SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Brazil

GK: Édouard Mendy 83-rated (Chelsea)

Édouard Mendy 83-rated (Chelsea) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea)

Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea) RB: Roberto Firmino 85-rated (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino 85-rated (Liverpool) CDM: Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: André Silva 84-rated (RB Leipzig)

André Silva 84-rated (RB Leipzig) LW: Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: Leroy Sané 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sané 84-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Erling Haaland 88-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Top Form