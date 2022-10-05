How to complete Silver Stars Talles Magno’s objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

A new 74-rated Silver Stars version of Talles Magno from New York City FC can be yours in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and all you have to do is complete a simple set of objectives.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. They are given as a reward for a weekly set of three objectives usually added every Wednesday.

EA increased Magno’s Shooting (+9), Passing (+8), Dribbling (+7), Defending (+7), Physical (+7), and Pace (+6) when compared to his original 71-rated silver version. Magno’s highest-rated skills are his 88-Pace and 85-rated Dribbling.

We recommend you apply the finisher chemistry style to further boost his Shooting (+9) and Dribbling (+7). This will maximize his Dribbling stat while taking his Shooting to 79.

All of Magno’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. These Silver Stars cards are useful for completing other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Magno’s objectives will be available until March 12. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Talles Magno in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: