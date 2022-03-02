How to complete Silver Stars Musonda SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You just have to turn in one squad to get this card.

A 74-rated Silver Stars version of Charly Musonda from Chelsea is now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Silver Stars cards offer upgrades for players who originally had a silver version. They usually become available on Wednesdays but EA is releasing a series of new 74-rated Silver Stars cards throughout the week—and Musonda is one of them.

EA increased Musonda’s Physical (+28), Shooting (+17), Passing (+12), Pace (+10), Shooting (+10), and Passing (+10) when compared to his original 72-rated silver version. He has generally great skills but a low 65-rated Physical and 30-rated Defending.

He has four-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. You can apply the hawk chemistry style to further boost his Shooting (+7), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+1). That will power up the essential skills for Musonda’s right-midfielder position.

If you want to get Musonda’s Silver Stars version, you just have to turn in an 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry and at least one player from Belgium. You’ll spend around 13,450 to 19,700 FUT coins to build that squad from scratch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. You have until March 9 to get this card.

