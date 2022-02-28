How to complete Silver Stars Marcelin SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until March 7 to get this card.

A 74-rated Silver Stars version of Harisson Marcelin from Monaco is now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Silver Stars cards offer upgrades for players who originally had a silver version. They’re usually dropped on Wednesdays but EA is releasing a series of new 74-rated Silver Star cards throughout the week—and Marcelin is one of them.

EA increased Marcelin’s Dribbling (+19), Pace (+16), Defending (+14), Physical (+13), Shooting (+10), and Passing (+10) when compared to his original 71-rated silver version. He has generally great skills but a low 45-rated Shooting and 59-rated Passing.

He only has two-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, but you can apply the shadow chemistry style to further boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8). That will power up the essential skills for Marcelin’s center-back position.

If you want to get Marcelin’s Silver Stars version, you just have to turn in an 81-rated squad with 60 chemistry and at least one French player. You’ll spend around 7,700 to 8,350 FUT coins to build that squad from scratch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. You have until March 7 to get this card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Silver Stars Harisson Marcelin SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.