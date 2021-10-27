How to complete Silver Stars Layún’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have one week to get this card.

EA Sports introduced a new Silver Stars Objective Player card to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Oct. 20.

It’s a 74-rated version of Miguel Layún from América. This is the fourth Silver Star card released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and there are many more to come throughout the year, as was the case in the last edition of the game.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Layún’s objectives will be available until next Wednesday, Nov. 3.

This is Layún’s first special card and he had almost all of his stats greatly increased, including Passing (+10), Pace (+9), Defending (+7), Dribbling (+7), and Shooting (+6), when compared to his original 74-rated silver card.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 22, Layún’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Miguel Layún: