How to complete Silver Stars Cavallo’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a new Silver Stars Objective Player card to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a 74-rated version of Joshua Cavallo from Adelaide United. This is the fifth Silver Stars card released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and there are many more to come throughout the year, as was the case in the last edition of the game.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Cavallo’s objectives will be available until next Wednesday, Nov. 10.

This is Cavallo’s first special card and he had almost all of his stats massively increased, including Defending (+22), Passing (+16), Pace (+15), Dribbling (+15), Shooting (+15), and Physical (+14) when compared to his original 59-rated bronze card.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 22, Cavallo’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Joshua Cavallo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: