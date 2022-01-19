How to complete Silver Stars Brobbey’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to get this card.

EA introduced a new 74-rated Silver Stars version of Brian Brobbey from Ajax to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. To get this card, you’ll have to complete a set of objectives.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team every Wednesday. Brobbey originally had a 73-rated silver version.

EA generally increased his Dribbling (+9), Shooting (+8), Passing (+7), Pace (+6), Physical (+6), and Defending (+6) when compared to his silver card. Brobbey’s highest-rated skills are his 89-rated Pace and 86-rated Physical, while his lowest are his 36-rated Defending and 61-rated Passing.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 22, Brobbey’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Brobbey’s objectives will be available until next Wednesday, Jan. 26. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Brian Brobbey: