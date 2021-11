How to complete Signature Signings Gelson Martins SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete three squads to get this card.

EA added an 85-rated Signature Signings version of Gelson Martins from Monaco to FIFA 22 on Nov. 27. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Martins’ first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He’s part of the Black Friday promotion Signature Signings, which gives player items a permanent upgrade to celebrate the most successful transfers and their debuts with their current club.

EA gave Martins a general upgrade to all of his skills, including his Shooting (+8), Passing (+7), Dribbling (+7), Defending (+7), and Physical (+7), when you compare this new card to his 78-rated gold version.

This SBC costs around 151,050 FUT coins on PlayStation, 157,700 on Xbox, and 162,000 on PC. If you want to complete this Signature Signings Martins SBC, you’ll have until Dec. 4 to turn in three squads: Portugal, Ligue 1, and Top Form.

SBC Conditions Reward Portugal 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) player, and one player from Portugal. Small electrum players pack Ligue 1 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one Signature Signings card, and one player from Ligue 1. Small rare mixed player pack Top Form 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) player. Small rare gold player pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Signature Signings Gelson Martins SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Portugal

GK: 81-rated Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica)

81-rated Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) LB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CB: 84-rated TOTW Tyrone Mings (Aton Villa)

84-rated TOTW Tyrone Mings (Aton Villa) CB: 81-rated Jan Vertonghen (Benfica)

81-rated Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) RB: 81-rated Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) CM: 82-rated Joçao Maria Palhinha (Sporting CP)

82-rated Joçao Maria Palhinha (Sporting CP) CM: 81-rated Pizzi (Benfica)

81-rated Pizzi (Benfica) CM: 81-rated Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) LW: 81-rated Nani (Orlando City)

81-rated Nani (Orlando City) RW: 80-rated Pablo Sarabia (Sporting CP)

80-rated Pablo Sarabia (Sporting CP) ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

Ligue 1

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Arkadiusz Milik 81-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Arkadiusz Milik 81-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CB: Jan Vertonghen 81-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 81-rated (Benfica) CB: Sebastián Coates 83-rated (Sporting CP)

Sebastián Coates 83-rated (Sporting CP) RB: Alejandro Grimaldo 82-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 82-rated (Benfica) CDM: Rodrigo De Paul 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Rodrigo De Paul 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: João Maria Palhinha 82-rated (Sporting CP)

João Maria Palhinha 82-rated (Sporting CP) CAM: Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CAM : João Félix 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

: João Félix 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: TOTW Andrej Kramaric 86-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)

Top Form