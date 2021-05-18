How to complete Showdown Zagadou SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team



Electronic Arts introduced a Showdown 90-rated version of Dan-Axel Zagadou from Borussia Dortmund to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. You can obtain this special item after you complete two segments of squad-building challenges (SBCs).

EA also added a 90-rated version of Demarai Gray from Bayer Leverkusen. These players will play against each other in real life on Saturday, May 22 for the Bundesliga and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You can complete this SBC until the match kicks off.

This is the first special card that Zagadou has received in the whole FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. EA upgraded all of his stats, including Pace (+26), Dribbling (+22), Physical (+11), Passing (+11), and Defending (+11), when you compare the Showdown version to his 79-rated gold card.

This card will be particularly great if Borussia Dortmund wins and Zagadou receives the +2 overall upgrade. If that happens, he’ll have more Pace, which is a must at the current stage of the game. Either way, if you complete this SBC, we’d advise you to enhance his stats with the shadow chemistry style, which will give him a great boost in Pace.

This SBC costs around 194,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and 206,000 FUT coins on Xbox. It’s slightly more expensive on PC, though, at 219,000 FUT coins if you build it from scratch. The price is fair, however, considering how low fodder is costing at the moment.

If you want to complete the Showdown Zagadou SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads. The first segments asks for an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one player from Borussia Dortmund, and at least one Inform or TOTS item. The second solution requires an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one player from the Bundesliga, and at least one Inform or TOTS card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Zagadou SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Borussia Dortmund

GK: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LB: Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli)

Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) RB: Denzel Dumfries 79-rated (PSV)

Denzel Dumfries 79-rated (PSV) CM: Nicolò Barella 80-rated (Internazionale)

Nicolò Barella 80-rated (Internazionale) CM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CM: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Ajax)

Quincy Promes 82-rated (Ajax) LF: Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale)

Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale) RF: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Alexis Sánchez 85-rated (Internazionale)

Bundesliga