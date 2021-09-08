How to complete Showdown Yedder SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a Showdown 95-rated version of Wissam Ben Yedder from Monaco to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added a 95-rated version of Mattéo Guendouzi from Olympique de Marseille. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on Saturday, Sept. 11, and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You have until that match happens to complete this SBC.

EA generally increased all of Yedder’s skills, including his Physical (+18), Passing (+15), Shooting (+13), Pace (+13), Dribbling (+12), and his Defending (+11) when you compare this Showdown version to his 84-rated base gold card.

Showdown Yedder has extremely high skill ratings, with the exception being his 50-rated Defending. But his 99-rated Dribbling, 97-rated Pace, and 96-rated Shooting compensate for that. He also has four-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

This SBC costs around 107,050 FUT coins on PlayStation and 105,550 on Xbox, but it’s a lot more expensive on PC (272,050 FUT coins). This is a fair price, though, especially because it can receive an additional boost if Monaco wins. You can also easily link Showdown Yedder with some of the FUTTIES, TOTY, TOTS, What If, and FUT Birthday players that were added to the game so far.

If you want to complete the Showdown Yedder SBC, you’ll have to turn two squads: France and Ligue 1. The first solution requires one 80-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from France. The second segment asks for an 84-rated with 50 chemistry minimum, one TOTW (Inform) or TOTS player, and at least one player from Ligue 1.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Wissam Yedder SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

France

GK: Benoît Costil 79-rated (Bordeaux)

Benoît Costil 79-rated (Bordeaux) L B: Nuno Sequeira 78-rated (Braga)

Nuno Sequeira 78-rated (Braga) CB: Jonny Evans 80-rated (Leicester City)

Jonny Evans 80-rated (Leicester City) CB: Steven Nzonzi 79-rated (Roma)

Steven Nzonzi 79-rated (Roma) RB: Luis Rodríguez 78-rated (Tigres)

Luis Rodríguez 78-rated (Tigres) CDM: Youri Tielemans 81-rated (Leicester City)

Youri Tielemans 81-rated (Leicester City) CDM: Rafael Carioca 78-rated (Tigres)

Rafael Carioca 78-rated (Tigres) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al Nassr)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al Nassr) CAM: Ricardo Horta 79-rated (Braga)

Ricardo Horta 79-rated (Braga) CAM: Ángel Mena 78-rated (Léon)

Ángel Mena 78-rated (Léon) ST: André-Pierre Gignac 81-rated (Tigres)

Ligue 1