How to complete Showdown Walker SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This card will be available until the Manchester City and Chelsea match on May 29.

EA Sports added a Showdown 90-rated version of Kyle Walker from Manchester City to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added a 91-rated version of Timo Werner from Chelsea. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on Saturday, May 29 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You have until that match happens to complete this SBC.

EA somewhat upgraded all of Walker’s stats, including Passing (+8), Dribbling (+8), Defending (+7), Physical (+7), Shooting (+6), and his Pace (+3), when you compare this Showdown version to his 85-rated base gold card.

Showdown Walker is a balanced card when you look at his stats and the possibility of an upgrade is another reason to get this card. He has three-star skill moves and a two-star weak foot. You can apply the anchor chemistry style to further increase his Defending (+6), Physical (+6), Pace (+4), and Dribbling (+1).

This SBC costs around 311,050 FUT coins on PlayStation and 319,500 on Xbox, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (356,200 FUT coins). This is a fair price, though, especially because it can receive an additional boost if Manchester United wins. You can also easily link Showdown Walker with some of the TOTY and TOTS cards that were added so far.

If you want to complete the Showdown Walker SBC, you’ll have to turn three squads: Manchester City, National Duty, and Premier League. The first solution requires one 83-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Manchester City. The second segment asks for an 84-rated with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from England. The third segment asks for an 86-rated with 40 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Kyle Walker SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Manchester City

GK: Tomás Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla)

Tomás Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia)

Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia) CDM: Norberto Neto 82-rated (Manchester United)

Norberto Neto 82-rated (Manchester United) CM: Ivan Rakitic 82-rated (Sevilla)

Ivan Rakitic 82-rated (Sevilla) CM: Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)

Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal) LW: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RW: Ferran Torres 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Ferran Torres 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Paco Álcacer 81-rated (Villarreal)

National Duty

GK: Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 84-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 84-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: Jordan Henderson 86-rated (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson 86-rated (Liverpool) RB: Ricardo Pereira 85-rated (Leicester City)

Ricardo Pereira 85-rated (Leicester City) CDM: Allan 83-rated (Everton)

Allan 83-rated (Everton) CM: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal) CAM: James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton)

James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton) ST: Łukasz Fabiański 81-rated (West Ham)

Łukasz Fabiański 81-rated (West Ham) ST: Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal)

Premier League