How to complete Showdown Thuram SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Players can get a 86-rated Showdown version of Marcus Thuram from Borussia M’gladbach by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team ahead of France’s quarterfinals appearance at the World Cup this Saturday.

Showdown SBCs offer two players who will face each other in real life in the England vs. France World Cup match on Saturday, Dec. 10. This is where Thuram will play against Luke Shaw. The player from the winning football nation in Qatar will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

Compared to his 78-rated gold version, the devs boosted Thuram’s Shooting (+10), Passing (+9), Physical (+9), Pace (+9), Defending (+8), and Dribbling (+8) for this Showdown card.

If you use this card in your team, you can apply the lengthy Hawk chemistry style to increase Showdown Thuram’s Shooting (+5), Pace (+4), and Physical (+4).

Those interested in earning this Showdown card will have to complete two squads: France and Bundesliga. The first segment must be an 83-rated squad with no less than one French player. The second one asks for an 85-rated team at least one player from Bundesliga.

If you build these segments from scratch will cost you around 77,050 FUT coins on consoles and 75,700 FUT coins.

Each squad also has its specific rewards, so you’ll also earn a small gold players pack and a gold players pack aside from the Showdown Thuram card.

You’ll have until the real-life match on Dec. 10 to complete the SBC. Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete Showdown Marcus Thuram SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Marcus Thuram SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

France

GK: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) LB: 78-rated Frédéric Guilbert (Aston Villa)

78-rated Frédéric Guilbert (Aston Villa) CB: 83-rated Diego Carlos (Aston Villa)

83-rated Diego Carlos (Aston Villa) CB: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) RB: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CM: 83-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

83-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) CM: 83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) LW: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) RW: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) ST: 83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

Bundesliga