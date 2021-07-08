How to complete Showdown Thiago Silva SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 94-rated version of Thiago Silva from Chelsea to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added a 94-rated version of Ángel Correa from Atlético Madrid. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on Saturday, July 10, in the Copa America finals and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You have until that match happens to complete this SBC.

EA focused the upgrade on Thiago’s Pace (+31), while still increasing his Dribbling (+14), Physical (+14), Physical (+14), Shooting (+9), and his Defending (+9) when you compare this Showdown version to his 85-rated base gold card.

Showdown Thiago is a great card with balanced stats. His only low skill is his 63-rated Shooting. His other skills are all 86 and above. The possibility of an upgrade is another reason to get this card. He only has two-star skill moves, though, and a three-star weak foot. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+8), Defending (+4), and Passing (+1).

This SBC costs around 256,350 FUT coins on PlayStation and 261,650 on Xbox, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (330,500 FUT coins). This is a fair price, though, especially because the card can receive an additional boost if Brazil wins. You can also easily link Showdown Walker with some of the FOF Path to Glory and Summer Stars players that were added so far.

If you want to complete the Showdown Thiago SBC, you’ll have to turn two squads: Chelsea and National Duty. The first solution requires one 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Chelsea. The second segment asks for an 87-rated with 40 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Brazil.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Thiago Silva SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Chelsea

GK: Kepa Arribazalaga 82-rated (Chelsea)

Kepa Arribazalaga 82-rated (Chelsea) C B: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) CB: Joël Matip 83-rated (Liverpool)

Joël Matip 83-rated (Liverpool) LM: Rafa Silva 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa Silva 83-rated (Benfica) CM: Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton)

James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton) RM: Nicolas Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal)

Nicolas Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal) LF: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RF: Willian Borges 82-rated (Arsenal)

Willian Borges 82-rated (Arsenal) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

National Duty