How to complete Showdown Shaw SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manchester City’s Luke Shaw will represent England in the World Cup quarterfinals this Saturday and received an 86-rated Showdown version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for that. The card is available as a reward for those who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Showdown SBCs offer two players who will face each other in real life in the next few days. England vs. France World Cup match on Dec. 10, which is where Shaw will play against Marcus Thuram. The player from the winning nation will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

This Showdown Shaw card has balanced skills ranging from 60 to 86. EA greatly increased his Pace (+10), Passing (+7), Physical (+7), Defending (+7), Dribbling (+6), and Shooting (+6) compared to his 80-rated gold version.

You can further increase Shaw’s Pace (+8) and Defending (+7) by applying the shadow chemistry style once you use this Showdown card in your team.

Those interested in earning this Showdown card will have to complete two squads: Belgium asks for an 84-rated squad with at least one English player while Premier League requires an 85-rated team that has no less than one player from the Premier League.

If you build these squads from scratch will cost you around 93,200 to 95,800 FUT coins. You’ll also receive a small prime gold players pack and a gold players pack besides the Showdown Shaw card as a reward for turning in each segment.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete Showdown Luke Shaw SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Luke Shaw SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

England

GK: 84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur)

84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur) LB: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CB: 82-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton)

82-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton) CB: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) RB: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) CDM: 83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) LM: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) RM: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) CAM: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) ST: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) ST: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

Premier League