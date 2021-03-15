How to complete Showdown Rüdiger SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll just have to build two squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a Showdown 86-rated version of Antonio Rüdiger from Chelsea to FIFA 21 on March 13. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 86-rated version of Thomas Lemar from Atlético de Madrid. These players will play against each other in the real world on March 17 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

This Rüdiger’s first special card and EA has somewhat boosted all of his skills, including Dribbling (+11), Passing (+9), Pace (+7), Physical (+6), Defending (+5), and Shooting (+5), when you compare the Showdown version to his 81-rated gold card.

Showdown Rüdiger’s star skill is his 87-rated Defending. He only has two-star skills and a three-star weak foot, however, which is way lower than Showdown Lemar. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to greatly increase his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+8), which are related to his center-back position.

This SBC costs around 240,300 FUT coins on PS4 and 231,000 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (271,100 FUT coins). The prices of both players are similar and are a bit high for their stats, especially for Rüdiger’s low skills and weak foot. Even if Rüdiger receives the +2 upgrade after the match, this would still be an overpriced card.

If you want to complete the Showdown Rüdiger SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Chelsea and League Finesse. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Chelsea. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Antonio Rüdiger SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Chelsea

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)

Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) RM: Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio)

Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio) LF: Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica)

Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica) RF: Alessandro Diamanti 83-rated (Palermo)

Alessandro Diamanti 83-rated (Palermo) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

League Finesse