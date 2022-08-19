You only have until the real-life game ends to get this card.

Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez received an 96-rated Showdown version today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Players can get this card as a reward through squad-building challenges (SBC) in-game.

Showdown SBCs bring two players who will face each other in real life. In this case, Núñez will play against Christian Eriksen from Manchester United on Aug. 22 in England and the player from the winning team will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

You’ll notice that Núñez had his Passing (+22), Dribbling (+22), Shooting (+21), Defending (+19), Pace (+14), and Physical (+14) generally upgraded in this Showdown version. You can also apply the anchor chemistry style to further boost Núñez’s Pace (+5), Physical (+6), and Defending (+7).

You’ll have to turn two segments to complete this Showdown SBC: Liverpool and Premier League. The first solution must be an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Liverpool. The second one asks for an 88-rated team with 40 chemistry style and no less than a player from the Premier League.

Building both squads will cost you around 213,450 to 230,350 FUT coins in total if you buy all the necessary cards from the FUT market. You’ll also receive a small rare mixed players pack and a premium electrum players pack.

You’ll have until the match between Liverpool and Manchester United ends on Aug. 22 to complete the squad and get the card. The upgrade will only come after you get the card. You can also use that time to craft some cards and spend fewer FUT coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete Showdown Darwin Núñez SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Núñez SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Liverpool

GK: 85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) LB: 94-rated TOTS Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

94-rated TOTS Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) RB: 81-rated Reece James (Chelsea)

81-rated Reece James (Chelsea) CM: 84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale)

84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale) CM: 95-rated TOTS Sandro Tonali (Milan)

95-rated TOTS Sandro Tonali (Milan) CM: 84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City)

84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City) LW: 84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea) RW: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

Premier League