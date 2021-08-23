How to complete Showdown Nani SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 95-rated version of Luís “Nani” Cunha from Orlando City to FIFA 21 on Aug. 21. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added a 95-rated version of André-Pierre Gignac from Tigres. These players will play against each other in the real-life MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars match on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You have until that match happens to complete this SBC.

EA greatly increased all of Nani’s skills, including his Pace (+24), Shooting (+19), Physical (+19), Passing (+16), Dribbling (+13), and his Defending (+10) when you compare this Showdown version to his 80-rated base gold card.

Showdown Nani is a great card with balanced stats. His only low skill is his 47-rated Defending and his other skills are all 86 and above. He also has five-star skill moves and weak foot. You can apply the marksman chemistry style to further increase his Physical (+6) and Shooting (+4), which will maximize his Finishing stat.

This SBC costs around 30,750 FUT coins on PlayStation, 32,000 on Xbox, and 33,800 on PC. You can make strong links with amazing and legendary Portuguese players.

If you want to complete the Showdown Nani SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one 81-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Portugal.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Luís “Nani” Cunha SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.