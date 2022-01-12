How to complete Showdown Muriel SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to turn in two squads to get this card.

EA introduced a Showdown 87-rated version of Luis Muriel from Atalanta to FIFA 22 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 87-rated version of Matteo Darmian from Internazionale. These players will play against each other in real life on Jan. 16 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

This is Muriel’s first special card in FIFA 22. EA has mainly boosted his Physical (+10) while somewhat increasing his other skills, such as his Passing (+6), Dribbling (+5), Defending (+5), Shooting (+4), and Pace (+3), when you compare the Showdown version to his 82-rated gold card.

He only has four-star skill moves and weak foot, though, which the devs didn’t upgrade. You can apply the hawk chemistry style to increase his Pace (+5) and Shooting (+7), which are important to his striker position.

This SBC costs around 145,350 FUT coins on PlayStation and 154,450 on Xbox, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (157,100). The prices of both players are similar, so whichever one you pick depends on your playstyle.

If you want to complete the Showdown Muriel SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Tactical Emulation and Serie A TIM. The first solution requires an 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one TOTW (Inform) card, and at least one player from Atalanta. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform), and one player from Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Luis Muriel SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Tactical Emulation

GK: 82-rated Unai Simón (Athelic Club)

82-rated Unai Simón (Athelic Club) CB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) CB: 82-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid)

82-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 82-rated Clément Lenglet (Barcelona)

82-rated Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) LM: 82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan) CM: 82-rated Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid)

82-rated Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid)

82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid) RM: 82-rated Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

82-rated Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) LF: 82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta)

82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta) RF: 82-rated Portu Manzanera (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Portu Manzanera (Real Sociedad) ST: 79-rated TOTW Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club)

Serie A TIM