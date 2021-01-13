How to complete Showdown McTominay SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have to complete three squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a Showdown 85-rated version of Scott McTominay from Manchester United to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 85-rated version of James Milner from Liverpool. These players will play against each other in real life on Jan. 17 and the winner will receive a +2 overall upgrade in the game.

McTominay’s stats were increased with more balance compared to his Showdown opponent. EA buffed all of his stats, including Pace (+8), Shooting (+8), Passing (+8), Dribbling (+7), Physical (+7), and Defending (+7), when you compare the Showdown version to his 79-rated gold card.

This SBC costs around 171,150 FUT coins on PS4 and 188,700 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (193,1500 FUT coins). Showdown McTominay is slightly less expensive than Milner and has a fair price because of his high Physical, Defending, and Dribbling skills, but nothing that’s too absurd.

If you want to complete the Showdown McTominay SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: Manchester United, Premier League, and Top Form. The first one requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Manchester United. The second one asks for an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from the Premier League.

The third and last squad needs to be 84-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform. This SBC will expire on Jan. 17 before Liverpool takes on Manchester United at 10:30am CT.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown McTominay SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Manchester United

GK: Wil Trapp 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Wil Trapp 83-rated (Inter Miami) LB: Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United)

Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RB: Sven Bender 82-rated (Manchester City)

Sven Bender 82-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) CDM: Paulinho 83-rated ( Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated ( Guangzhou Evergrande) LM: Felipe Anderson 81-rated (Porto)

Felipe Anderson 81-rated (Porto) CAM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Premier League

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) CDM: Baptiste Santamaria 82-rated (SC Freiburg)

Baptiste Santamaria 82-rated (SC Freiburg) LM: Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) CM: Éver Banega 85-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 85-rated (Al-Shabab) CM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Top Form