How to complete Showdown Milner SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

He's going against McTominay from Manchester United in this Showdown.

EA Sports added a Showdown 85-rated version of James Milner from Liverpool to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 85-rated version of Scott McTominay from Manchester United. These players will play against each other on the real-world field on Jan. 17 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

EA has massively increased Milner’s Pace (+17) and Shooting (+13) skills and somewhat increased all of his other stats, including Dribbling (+5), Passing (+4), Physical (+4), and Defending (+2), when you compare the Showdown version to his 80-rated gold card.

This SBC costs around 205,050 FUT coins on PS4 and 220,150 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (227,600 FUT coins). Showdown Milner is fairly priced considering his high Passing and Shooting ability and you can improve his Pace (+9) stat with the Shadow chemistry style, alongside his Defending (+9).

If you want to complete the Showdown Milner SBC, you’ll have to complete three squads: Liverpool, National Duty, and Top Form. The first one requires an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Liverpool. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from England.

The third and last option needs an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform. This SBC will expire on Jan. 17 before Liverpool and Manchester United face off at 10:30am CT.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Milner SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Liverpool

GK: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 84-rated (Ajax) LB: Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham)

Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) CB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) RB: João Cancelo 83-rated (Manchester City)

João Cancelo 83-rated (Manchester City) CM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) CM: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Quincy Promes 82-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: İlkay Gündoğan 83-rated (Manchester City)

İlkay Gündoğan 83-rated (Manchester City) LW: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) RW: Xherdan Shaqiri 81-rated (Liverpool)

Xherdan Shaqiri 81-rated (Liverpool) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

National Duty

GK: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Sportverein Werder Bremen)

Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Sportverein Werder Bremen) CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich) LW: Wil Trapp 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Wil Trapp 83-rated (Inter Miami) RW: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) ST: Jamie Vardy 86-rated (Leicester City)

Top Form