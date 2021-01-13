How to complete Showdown Milner SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 85-rated version of James Milner from Liverpool to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.
EA also added an 85-rated version of Scott McTominay from Manchester United. These players will play against each other on the real-world field on Jan. 17 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.
EA has massively increased Milner’s Pace (+17) and Shooting (+13) skills and somewhat increased all of his other stats, including Dribbling (+5), Passing (+4), Physical (+4), and Defending (+2), when you compare the Showdown version to his 80-rated gold card.
This SBC costs around 205,050 FUT coins on PS4 and 220,150 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (227,600 FUT coins). Showdown Milner is fairly priced considering his high Passing and Shooting ability and you can improve his Pace (+9) stat with the Shadow chemistry style, alongside his Defending (+9).
If you want to complete the Showdown Milner SBC, you’ll have to complete three squads: Liverpool, National Duty, and Top Form. The first one requires an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Liverpool. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from England.
The third and last option needs an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform. This SBC will expire on Jan. 17 before Liverpool and Manchester United face off at 10:30am CT.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Milner SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
Liverpool
- GK: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)
- LB: Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham)
- CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)
- CB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)
- RB: João Cancelo 83-rated (Manchester City)
- CM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)
- CM: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- CM: İlkay Gündoğan 83-rated (Manchester City)
- LW: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)
- RW: Xherdan Shaqiri 81-rated (Liverpool)
- ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)
National Duty
- GK: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Sportverein Werder Bremen)
- CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- CB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)
- CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)
- LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CM: Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- RM: Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich)
- LW: Wil Trapp 83-rated (Inter Miami)
- RW: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)
- ST: Jamie Vardy 86-rated (Leicester City)
Top Form
- GK: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)
- LB: Mike Maignan 84-rated (Lille Olympique)
- CB: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)
- CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)
- RB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)
- LM: Dimitri Payet 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)
- CM: Sergej Milinković-Savić 85-rated (Lazio)
- CM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale)
- RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)
- ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)
- ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)