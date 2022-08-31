Barcelona’s Jules Koundé received a 96-rated Showdown version today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card is available for players by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Showdown SBCs offer two players who will face each other in real life. Barcelona will play against Sevilla, so Alex Telles also received a Showdown version today along with Koundé. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

The devs increased Koundé’s Passing (+17), Dribbling (+16), Physical (+15), Shooting (+13), Pace (+13), and Defending (+13) from his original 83-rated gold version for this Showdown version. The upgrade left all his skill ratings ranging from 81 and 97, except for his 58-rated Shooting.

If you use this card on your team, you can apply the anchor chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+5), Physical (+3), and Defending (+2). This will maximize his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Strength, Standing, and Sliding Tackle.

How to complete Showdown Koundé SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to turn in three squads to complete this SBC: Tactical Emaulation, France, and LaLiga. Here’s the list of their conditions and the respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Showdown Koundé card.

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from Barcelona. Premium mixed players pack France 86-rated squad with 60chemistry minimum and no less than one French player. Small prime gold players pack LaLiga 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum plus at least one player from LaLiga. Rare mixed players pack

Building the three squads from scratch will cost you around 186,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, 169,250 on Xbox, and 127,900 FUT coins on PC and Stadia in total. You’ll have until Sept. 3, when the real-life game ends, to complete every segment and even craft some cards to spend fewer FUT coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete Showdown Jules Koundé SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 88-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon)

82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon) RB: 81-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) CM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CM: 85-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

85-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) LW: 81-rated Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club)

81-rated Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) RW: 82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) ST: 81-rated Paco Alcácer (Villarreal)

France

GK: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: 82-rated Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica)

82-rated Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) CB: 88-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 86-rated Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

86-rated Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) RB: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CM: 86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) LW: 85-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

85-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) RW: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) ST: 82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

LaLiga