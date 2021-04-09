How to complete Showdown Kehrer SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 86-rated version of Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 86-rated version of Corentin Tolisso from Bayern Munich. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on April 13 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

EA has generally increased all of Kehrer’s skills, including Pace (+12), Dribbling (+10), Passing (+10), Defending (+9), Physical (+9), and Shooting (+9), when you compare the Showdown version to his 77-rated gold card.

Showdown Kehrer’s standout skill is his 90-rated Pace. He has three-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, which is already better than Showdown Tolisso. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+7), which are related to his center-back position.

This SBC costs around 237,950 FUT coins on PS4 and 238,300 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (276,950 FUT coins). Kehrer costs a bit more than Tolisso, but the price is worth it for his strong weak foot and high stats. His skills are balanced and will be even better if he receives the +2 upgrade after the match.

If you want to complete the Showdown Lemar SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Paris Saint-Germain and Germany. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Paris Saint-Germain. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Germany.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Thilo Kehrer SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Paris Saint-Germain

GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) LB: Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) RB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: Saúl Ñíguez 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Saúl Ñíguez 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) LW: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RW: Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Germany