How to complete Showdown Herrmann SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 86-rated version of Patrick Herrmann from Borussia Mönchengladbach to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.
EA also added an 85-rated version of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on Feb. 24 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.
EA has increased all of Herrmann’s skills, including Pace (+16), Passing (+10), Physical (+10), Dribbling (+8), Shooting (+8), and Defending (+5), when you compare the Showdown version to his 78-rated gold card.
It’s a balanced card when looking at Herrmann’s stats and he even has four-star skills and a three-star weak foot, which is better than Showdown Zinchenko. You can apply the hunter chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+7) and Shooting (+7), which are related to his right-wing position.
This SBC costs around 152,150 FUT coins on PS4 and 149,950 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (168,000 FUT coins). This one is almost half the price of Showdown Zinchenko and the stats aren’t that different. Even if Herrmann receives the +2 upgrade after the match, this duo is overpriced.
If you want to complete the Showdown Herrmann SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Bundesliga and National Duty. The first one requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Bundesliga. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Germany.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Patrick Herrmann SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
Bundesliga
- GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- LB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)
- CB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)
- RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- CDM: Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- CDM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- CAM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)
- LM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- RM: Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)
- ST: Christopher Nkunku 83-rated (RB Leipzig)
National Duty
- GK: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim)
- LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CB: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Sportverein Werder Bremen)
- RB: Marco Reus 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CDM: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- LM: Leroy Sané 85-rated (Bayern Munich)
- RM: Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Leicester City)
- ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)
- ST: Andrej Kramarić 82-rated (Hoffenheim)