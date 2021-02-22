How to complete Showdown Herrmann SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 86-rated version of Patrick Herrmann from Borussia Mönchengladbach to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 85-rated version of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on Feb. 24 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

EA has increased all of Herrmann’s skills, including Pace (+16), Passing (+10), Physical (+10), Dribbling (+8), Shooting (+8), and Defending (+5), when you compare the Showdown version to his 78-rated gold card.

It’s a balanced card when looking at Herrmann’s stats and he even has four-star skills and a three-star weak foot, which is better than Showdown Zinchenko. You can apply the hunter chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+7) and Shooting (+7), which are related to his right-wing position.

This SBC costs around 152,150 FUT coins on PS4 and 149,950 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (168,000 FUT coins). This one is almost half the price of Showdown Zinchenko and the stats aren’t that different. Even if Herrmann receives the +2 upgrade after the match, this duo is overpriced.

If you want to complete the Showdown Herrmann SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Bundesliga and National Duty. The first one requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Bundesliga. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Germany.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Patrick Herrmann SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bundesliga

GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) CB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CDM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CAM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig) LM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RM: Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir) ST: Christopher Nkunku 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

National Duty