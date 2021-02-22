How to complete Showdown Zinchenko SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 85-rated version of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 85-rated version of Patrick Herrmann from Borussia Mönchengladbach. These players will play against each other in the real world on Feb. 24 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

EA has greatly increased Zinchenko’s Pace (+17) skill and somewhat increased all of his other stats, including Physical (+8) Defending (+6), Passing (+6), Dribbing (+5), and Shooting (+4), when you compare the Showdown version to his 80-rated gold card.

This is a generally good card because of his high stats, but Showdown Zinchenkohas only has three-star skills and weak foot. You can apply the anchor chemistry style to further increase his Defending (+7) and Pace (+5), almost maximizing his Acceleration.

This SBC costs around 339,100 FUT coins on PS4 and 328,600 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (383,700 FUT coins). His price isn’t the best considering it’s an untradable card and you can find similar or even better options for less even if he gets the +2 upgrade after the match.

You can make a strong link with some great cards, however, such as 96-rated TOTY De Bruyne, 90-rated Sterling, 89-rated Aguero and 89-rated Ederson.

If you want to do the Showdown Zinchenko SBC, you’ll have to complete two squads: Manchester Duty and National Duty. The first one requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Manchester City. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Oleksandr Zinchenko SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Manchester City

GK: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 84-rated (Ajax) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) CB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City)

Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City) CM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)

Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal) LW: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RW: Alex Meret 81-rated (Napoli)

Alex Meret 81-rated (Napoli) ST: Sergio Ansejo 82-rated (Villarreal)

National Duty