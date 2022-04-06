How to complete Showdown Haraguchi SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get this card by completing three squads.

EA Sports released today an 88-rated Showdown version of Genki Haraguchi from Union Berlin in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Players can get this special card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in the game.

You can also complete a Showdown Suat Serdar SBC that was added today. Haraguchi will face Serdar in real life when Union Berlin plays against Hertha Berlin on April 9. The player in the winning team will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

Haraguchi has extremely high skills and only a low 64-rated Physical and 57-rated Defending, while his other skills range from 86 to 92. EA increased his Shooting (+20), Passing (+18), Physical (+14), Defending (+13), Dribbling (+12), and Pace (+8).

Here’s the list of the Showdown Haraguchi SBC’s squads, their required conditions, and the respective rewards:

SBC Conditions Reward Bundesliga 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. Small rare mixed players pack 84-rated Squad 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum. Premium mixed players pack 85-rated Squad 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum. Premium electrum players pack

If you buy all the cards you need for these squads, you’ll spend around 139,900 FUT coins on PlayStation, 146,100 on Xbox, and will spend a little more on PC (167,250 FUT coins). You also can craft cards for the segments and you have until the end of the game to do that.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Genki Haraguchi SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team at the moment, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Bundesliga

GK: 82-rated Norberto Murara Neto (Barcelona)

82-rated Norberto Murara Neto (Barcelona) LB: 80-rated Ignacio Monreal (Real Sociedad)

80-rated Ignacio Monreal (Real Sociedad) CB: 82-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid)

82-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 82-rated Clément Lenglet (Barcelona)

82-rated Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) RB: 81-rated Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) CDM: 82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla) LM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli) RM: 81-rated Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) CAM: 81-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

81-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) ST: 82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta)

82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

84-rated Squad

GK: 84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan)

84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan) LB: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) RB: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) CM: 85-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

85-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) CM: 84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) CDM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) LW: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) RW: 83-rated Federico Chiesa (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Federico Chiesa (Piemonte Calcio) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

85-rated Squad