Players can get a 96-rated Showdown version of Christian Eriksen from Manchester United today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card is available by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.
Showdown SBCs bring two players who will face each other in real life. In this case, Eriksen will meet Darwin Núñez from Liverpool on Aug. 22 in his home at Manchester United’s stadium. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.
The devs mainly increased Eriksen’s original 82-rated gold version, such as his Physical (+38), Defending (+35), Pace (+32), while his Shooting (+17), Dribbling (+15), and Passing (+9) received a much smaller upgrade for this Showdown version.
How to complete Showdown Eriksen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
You’ll have to turn in three squads to complete this SBC: Manchester United, Top Form, and Premier League. Here’s the list of their conditions and the respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Showdown Eriksen card.
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|Manchester United
|86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Manchester United.
|Small rare mixed players pack
|Top Form
|88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and no less than one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card.
|Small prime gold players pack
|Premier League
|89-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum plus at least one player from the Premier League.
|Rare mixed players pack
If you build these squads from scratch, it will cost around 257,550 to 271,250 FUT coins across all available platforms. You’ll have until Aug. 22, when the game ends, complete every segment and even craft some cards and spend less FUT coins.
Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete Showdown Christian Eriksen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content:
Manchester United
- GK: 83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)
- LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)
- CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
- CB: 82-rated Alex Nicolao Telles (Manchester United)
- RB: 95-rated TOTS Oscar dos Santos Emboaba (Shanghai SIPG)
- CDM: 84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)
- LM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)
- CM: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Atlético de Madrid)
- CM: 89-rated Carlos Casemiro (Real Madrid)
- RM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)
- ST: 83-rated João Félix Sequeira (Atlético de Madrid)
Top Form
- GK: 94-rated TOTS Alban Lafont (Nantes)
- LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)
- CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)
- CB: 90-rated Future Stars Maxence Lacroix (VfL Wolfsburg)
- RB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
- LM: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)
- CM: 95-rated TOTS Sandro Tonali (Milan)
- RM: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)
- CAM: 84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale)
- CAM: 84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea)
- ST: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)
Premier League
- GK: 95-rated TOTS Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
- LB: 84-rated Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)
- CB: 83-rated Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)
- CB: 88-rated Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale)
- RB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)
- LM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)
- CM: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Atlético de Madrid)
- CM: 92-rated TOTS Seko Fofana (RC Lens)
- RM: 96-rated TOTS Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)
- ST: 83-rated João Félix Sequeira (Atlético de Madrid)
- ST: 86-rated Daniel Parejo Muñoz (Villarreal)