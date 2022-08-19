You'll have to complete three squads until the game ends.

Players can get a 96-rated Showdown version of Christian Eriksen from Manchester United today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card is available by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Showdown SBCs bring two players who will face each other in real life. In this case, Eriksen will meet Darwin Núñez from Liverpool on Aug. 22 in his home at Manchester United’s stadium. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

The devs mainly increased Eriksen’s original 82-rated gold version, such as his Physical (+38), Defending (+35), Pace (+32), while his Shooting (+17), Dribbling (+15), and Passing (+9) received a much smaller upgrade for this Showdown version.

How to complete Showdown Eriksen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to turn in three squads to complete this SBC: Manchester United, Top Form, and Premier League. Here’s the list of their conditions and the respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Showdown Eriksen card.

SBC Conditions Reward Manchester United 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Manchester United. Small rare mixed players pack Top Form 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and no less than one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card. Small prime gold players pack Premier League 89-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum plus at least one player from the Premier League. Rare mixed players pack

If you build these squads from scratch, it will cost around 257,550 to 271,250 FUT coins across all available platforms. You’ll have until Aug. 22, when the game ends, complete every segment and even craft some cards and spend less FUT coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete Showdown Christian Eriksen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content:

Manchester United

GK: 83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)

83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) CB: 82-rated Alex Nicolao Telles (Manchester United)

82-rated Alex Nicolao Telles (Manchester United) RB: 95-rated TOTS Oscar dos Santos Emboaba (Shanghai SIPG)

95-rated TOTS Oscar dos Santos Emboaba (Shanghai SIPG) CDM: 84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) LM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Axel Witsel (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 89-rated Carlos Casemiro (Real Madrid)

89-rated Carlos Casemiro (Real Madrid) RM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated João Félix Sequeira (Atlético de Madrid)

Top Form

GK: 94-rated TOTS Alban Lafont (Nantes)

94-rated TOTS Alban Lafont (Nantes) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 90-rated Future Stars Maxence Lacroix (VfL Wolfsburg)

90-rated Future Stars Maxence Lacroix (VfL Wolfsburg) RB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) LM: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CM: 95-rated TOTS Sandro Tonali (Milan)

95-rated TOTS Sandro Tonali (Milan) RM: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) CAM: 84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale)

84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale) CAM: 84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea) ST: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

Premier League