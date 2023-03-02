You'll have three days to get this card.

Players can get their hands on an 88-rated Showdown version of Harvey Elliott in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

With Elliott representing Liverpool and Weghorst playing for Manchester City, both received a Showdown version for player to pick who will win the real-life game and receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted card.

When comparing to Elliott’s 73-rated silver card, you’ll notice that he had his Physicality (+25) and Shooting (+19) massively increased while his Passing (+14), Pace (+12), Defending (+10), Dribbling (+10) received a smaller upgrade.

To get this Showdown Elliott card, you’ll need to complete three different squads: Liverpool, Top Form, and 87-rated Squad. Here are each of the conditions and the respective rewards for these squads:

SBC Conditions Reward Liverpool 83-rated squad with at least one player from Liverpool. Premium gold pack Top Form 85-rated squad that has no less than one TOTW player player. Prime mixed players pack 87-rated Squad A squad with 87 points of rating minimum. Small rare gold players pack

The total for these squads will amount to around 353,350 FUT coins on the available consoles and 374,800 on PC. This Showdown SBC will be live until the real-life match ends, on March 5, so you only have three days to complete it.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Showdown Harvey Elliott SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Showdown Elliott SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Liverpool

GK: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) LB: 83-rated Diego Carlos (Aston Villa)

83-rated Diego Carlos (Aston Villa) CB: 82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) CB: 84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) LM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CM: 81-rated Mateus Uribe (Porto)

81-rated Mateus Uribe (Porto) CM: 82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club)

82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) RM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) ST: 88-rated Ricardo Horta (Braga)

88-rated Ricardo Horta (Braga) ST: 84-rated Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club)

Top Form

GK: 86-rated TOTW Luis Alberto (Lazio)

86-rated TOTW Luis Alberto (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) CB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 84-rated Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid) LM: 84-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

84-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) CM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CM: 86-rated TOTW Antonio Candreva (Salernitana)

86-rated TOTW Antonio Candreva (Salernitana) RM: 84-rated TOTW Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)

84-rated TOTW Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) LW: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) RW: 86-rated TOTW Connor Roberts (Burnley)

86-rated TOTW Connor Roberts (Burnley) ST: 84-rated Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

87-rated Squad