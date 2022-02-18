How to complete Showdown Bailly SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have to turn in two squads to get this card.

An 87-rated Showdown version of Eric Bailly from Manchester United is now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It’s obtainable through the game’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

Players can also get an 87-rated version of Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético de Madrid. These players will play against each other in the real-life match between Atlético Madrid and Man United on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You have until that game happens to complete this SBC.

New Showdown

🇨🇮 87 Eric Bailly

🇦🇷 87 Rodrigo De Paulhttps://t.co/RVzjJwXSGL pic.twitter.com/o8Gk9RHE3r — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) February 18, 2022

EA greatly upgraded Bailly’s Passing (+13), Pace (+11), Physical (+9), Dribbling (+9), Defending (+8), and Shooting (+5) when compared to his 79-rated gold version. The +2 overall rating increase wouldn’t do much for him but it’s still a great card.

Bailly’s only low skill is his 47-rated Shooting. He also has three-star skill moves and weak foot. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+7), which will maximize his Standing Tackle stat.

If you want to complete the Showdown Bailly SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Tactical Emulation and Premier League. The first segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Manchester United. The second one requires an 86-rated team with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and a player from the Premier League.

This SBC costs around 196,350 FUT coins on PlayStation, 195,100 on Xbox, and 200,200 on PC if you build the squads from scratch. You’ll also receive a small prime electrum players pack and a rare electrum players pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Eric Bailly SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) LB: 82-rated Alex Telles (Manchester United)

82-rated Alex Telles (Manchester United) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Kostas Manolas (Napoli)

83-rated Kostas Manolas (Napoli) RB: 81-rated TOTW Brais Méndez (RC Celta)

81-rated TOTW Brais Méndez (RC Celta) CDM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli) CAM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CAM 83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma)

83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) CAM: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

Premier League