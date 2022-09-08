EA added a 96-rated Showdown version of Julián Álvarez from Manchester City to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Sept. 7. This card is available for players by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Showdown SBCs offer two players who will face each other in real life. Manchester City will play against Tottenham Hotspur, so Ivan Perišić also received a Showdown version along with Álvarez. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

The devs increased Álvarez’s Shooting (+23), Physical (+23), Passing (+23), Dribbling (+21), Defending (+15), and Defending (+13) from his original 75-rated gold card for this Showdown version.

If you use this card on your team, you can apply the marksman chemistry style to further increase his Physical (+5), Dribbling (+3), and Shooting (+2). This will maximize his Ball Control, Finishing, Long Shots, Penalties, and Dribbling stats.

How to complete Showdown Álvarez SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to turn in five squads to complete this SBC: Tactical Emulation, Premier League, Top Form, 89-rated Squad, and 89-rated Squad. Here’s the list of their conditions and the respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Showdown Álvarez card.

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Manchester City. Small prime electrum players pack Premier League 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Premier League. Prime mixed players pack Top Form 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card. Small prime gold players pack 89-rated Squad 89-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum. Rare mixed players pack 90-rated Squad 90-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum. Rare gold pack

Building these five squads from scratch will cost you around 355,550 FUT coins on PlayStation, 357,850 on Xbox, and 355,350 FUT coins on PC and Stadia in total. You’ll have until Sept. 10, when the real-life game ends, to complete every segment.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete the Showdown Julián Álvarez SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) LB: 95-rated TOTS Oscar dos Santos (Shanghai SIPG)

95-rated TOTS Oscar dos Santos (Shanghai SIPG) CB: 77-rated Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)

77-rated Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) CB: 76-rated Cédric Soares (Arsenal)

76-rated Cédric Soares (Arsenal) RB: 76-rated Luke Ayling (Leeds United)

76-rated Luke Ayling (Leeds United) CM: 96-rated Shapshifters Joe Cole (HERO)

96-rated Shapshifters Joe Cole (HERO) CM: 76-rated Jack Cork (Burnley)

76-rated Jack Cork (Burnley) CM: 95-rated Shapeshifters Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

95-rated Shapeshifters Jack Grealish (Manchester City) LW: 75-rated Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)

75-rated Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) RW: 76-rated Theo Walcott (Southampton)

76-rated Theo Walcott (Southampton) ST: 76-rated Ché Adams (Southampton)

Premier League

GK: 92-rated Captain Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspurs)

92-rated Captain Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspurs) LB: 95-rated TOTS Carles Gil Pareja (New England)

95-rated TOTS Carles Gil Pareja (New England) CB: 76-rated Cédric Soares (Arsenal)

76-rated Cédric Soares (Arsenal) CB: 76-rated Luke Ayling (Leeds United)

76-rated Luke Ayling (Leeds United) RB: 78-rated Séamus Coleman (Everton)

78-rated Séamus Coleman (Everton) CM: 96-rated TOTS Pedri González López (Barcelona)

96-rated TOTS Pedri González López (Barcelona) CM: 77-rated Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)

77-rated Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) CM: 76-rated Jack Cork (Burnley)

76-rated Jack Cork (Burnley) LW: 95-rated TOTS Oscar dos Santos Emboaba (Shanghai SIPG)

95-rated TOTS Oscar dos Santos Emboaba (Shanghai SIPG) RW: 75-rated Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

75-rated Frank Onyeka (Brentford) ST: 75-rated Ashley Barnes (Burnley)

Top Form

GK: 93-rated Fernando Morientes (HERO)

93-rated Fernando Morientes (HERO) LB: 92-rated TOTS Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

92-rated TOTS Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 80-rated Unai Núñez (Athletic Club)

80-rated Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) CB: 82-rated Pau Francisco Torres (Villarreal)

82-rated Pau Francisco Torres (Villarreal) RB: 83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Reraal Valladolid)

83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Reraal Valladolid) CM: 92-rated Captain Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

92-rated Captain Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) CM: 92-rated RTTF Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

92-rated RTTF Memphis Depay (Barcelona) CDM: 81-rated Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta)

81-rated Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) LW: 83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma)

83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) RW: 80-rated Álex Berenguer (Athletic Club)

80-rated Álex Berenguer (Athletic Club) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

89-Rated Squad

GK: 83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Real Valladolid)

83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Real Valladolid) LB: 92-rated TOTS Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

92-rated TOTS Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 90-rated RTTF Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid)

90-rated RTTF Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) RB: 84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta)

84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta) CDM: 91-rated Fantasy Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

91-rated Fantasy Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) CDM: 92-rated RTTF Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

92-rated RTTF Memphis Depay (Barcelona) CM: 80-rated Joan Jordán (Sevilla)

80-rated Joan Jordán (Sevilla) LW: 83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Internazionale)

83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Internazionale) RW: 93-rated Fantasy Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

93-rated Fantasy Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

90-Rated Squad