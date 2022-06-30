How to complete Shapeshifters Volland SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to build just one squad to get this card.

Monaco’s Kevin Volland received a 93-rated Shapeshifter version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Shapeshifters promotion puts a spin on how players can perform in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team by offering cards with different positions and upgraded stats.

Because of this promotion, EA changed Volland’s position from a striker to center-back, mainly increasing his Defending (+50), slightly upgrading his Pace (+17), Physical (+9), Dribbling (+6), Passing (+5), and decreasing his Shooting (-6) if you compare this Shapeshifter version to his 83-rated gold card.

If you use this card on your team, you can apply the shadow chemistry style to further improve Volland’s Pace (+9) and Defending (+6). This will maximize several of his stats, such as his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, and Interception.

To get this card, you’ll have to turn in an 85-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one German player. This Shapeshifters SBC will cost players around 83,000 to 91,400 FUT coins across all available platforms.

You’ll have until July 7 to get this card. Here’s the cheapest solution at time of writing to complete the Shapeshifters Kevin Volland SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: