How to complete Shapeshifters Rekik’s Silver Stars set of objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Sevilla’s Karim Rekik now has a 74-rated Shapeshifters version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Players can get this card by completing a set of Silver Star objectives.

Shapeshifters are player items with new positions and upgraded stats, introducing a different gameplay style to known players. The concept of Silver Stars, on the other hand, just consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team every Wednesday.

Even though Rekik’s original silver card is also 74-rated, the devs massively increased all of his skills, such as his Shooting (+36), Passing (+28), Pace (+25), Dribbling (+23), and Defending (+14). Rekik’s position was also changed from a center-backer to a right-backer because of the Shapeshifters promo.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 22 so far, Rekik’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

This set of Silver Stars objectives will expire on July 20 when a new Silver Star set will be added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Shapeshifters Karim Rekik: