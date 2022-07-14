How to complete Shapeshifters Milito Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Diego Milito received two Shapeshifters HERO versions in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on July 8. Players can choose between a 97-rated center-attacking-midfielder (CAM) and a 97-rated right-winger (RW) after completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Shapeshifters promotion gives a new perspective on how players can perform in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team by offering cards with new positions and upgraded stats. These cards can give your team a fresh and different feel.

HERO cards are versions of players who already stopped playing soccer but were well known while they were still on the field. Milito, for example, made his name playing for Inter Milan from 2009 to 2014, having an essential role in the club’s 2010 treble-winning season.

The difference lies in which skills the devs chose to focus the upgrades on compared to Milito’s original 86-rated HERO version. The CAM card had its Passing (+19), Defending (+17), and Dribbling (+13) greatly increased, while the RW one had its Passing (+14), Pace (+14), and Dribbling (+11) boosted.

Both cards have extremely high and balanced skills. The CAM card’s highest-rated skills are his 97-rated Dribbling, 95-rated Shooting, and 94-rated Pace. The RW version has 97-rated Pace, 97-rated Shooting, and 95-rated Dribbling.

Milito can make perfect links with some incredible Argentinian players from different clubs like all the versions of Paulo Dybala (Piemonte Calcio), Roberto Pereyra (Udinese), Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), and Lautaro Martínez (Internazionale).

How to complete Shapeshifter HERO Milito Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to turn in three squads to complete this SBC: Inter Milan, Argentina, Serie A TIM, and Top Form. Here’s the list of their conditions and the respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Shapeshifter HERO Milito card:

SBC Conditions Reward Inter Milan 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from Internazionale. Small prime gold players pack Argentina 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum plus at least one Argentinian player. Prime mixed players pack Serie A TIM 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Serie A. Prime gold players pack Top Form 88-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card. Jumbo premium gold players pack

Building all four squads will cost players around 449,300 FUT coins on PlayStation, 445,400 on Xbox, and 495,650 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. This SBC will be available until July 228, which should be enough time to build all these squads and craft cards to spend fewer FUT coins.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at time of writing to complete the Shapeshifters HERO Diego Milito SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Inter Milan

GK: 82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) LB: 83-rated Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) RB: 82-rated Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale)

82-rated Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale) CDM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CDM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CAM: 83-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

83-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) CAM: 82-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

82-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) CAM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

Argentina

GK: 89-rated Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

89-rated Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid)

84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CM: 85-rated David Silva (Real Madrid)

85-rated David Silva (Real Madrid) CM: 85-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

85-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 85-rated Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla)

85-rated Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla) LW: 84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta)

Serie A TIM

GK: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: 92-rated Shapeshifters Marc Cucurella (Brighton)

92-rated Shapeshifters Marc Cucurella (Brighton) CB: 87-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

87-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) RB: 84-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta)

84-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta) LM: 84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) RM: 87-rated Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain) CF: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

Top Form