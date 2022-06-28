How to complete Shapeshifters Lozano SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to turn in two squads to get this card.

Hirving Lozano from Napoli received a 94-rated Shapeshifter version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on June 26. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Shapeshifters promotion puts a new twist on how players can perform in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team by offering cards with different positions and upgraded stats.

EA changed Lozano’s position from a right-winger to a striker and increased his Physical (+18), Shooting (+18), Passing (+17), Dribbling (+14), Deffending (+11), and Pace (+11) if you compare this Shapeshifter version to his 81-rated gold card.

If you use this card on your team, you can apply the marksman chemistry style to further improve Lozano’s Physical (+5), Shooting (+4), and Dribbling (+3). Doing so will maximize more than six stats, such as his Reactions, Ball Control, and Shot Power.

You’ll have to turn in two squads to complete this SBC: Serie A TIM and 86-rated Squad. The first segment asks for an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A. The second one just has to an 86-rated team with 60 chemistry minimum.

This Shapeshifters SBC will cost players around 252,300 to 269,300 FUT coins across all available platforms. Those who complete both squads will also receive a prime electrum players pack and a rare electrum players pack on top of the Shapeshifter Lozano card.

This SBC will be available until July 3. Here’s the cheapest solution at time of writing to complete the Shapeshifters Hirving Lozano SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Serie A TIM

GK: 82-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

82-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) LB: 82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Liverpool)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Liverpool) CB: 84-rated Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) LM: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) CM: 82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid)

82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid) CM: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) RM: 87-rated Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

86-rated Squad