How to complete Shapeshifters HERO Solskjær Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Ole Gunnar Solskjær received two Shapeshifters HERO versions in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. Players can choose between a 97-rated center-attacking-midfielder (CAM) and a 97-rated left-winger (LW) after completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Shapeshifters promotion gives a new perspective on how players can perform in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team by offering cards with new positions and upgraded stats. These cards can give your team a fresh and different feel.

The difference lies in which skills the devs chose to focus the upgrades on compared to Solskjær’s original 86-rated HERO version. The CAM card had its Passing (+22), Physical (+16), and Defending (+16) greatly increased, while the LW one had its Physical (+19), Passing (+15), and Pace (+14) boosted.

Both cards have extremely high and balanced skills. The CAM card’s highest-rated skills are his 98-rated Dribbling, 97-rated Passing, and 94-rated Shooting. The LW version has 99-rated Pace, 98-rated Shooting, and 94-rated Dribbling.

What you need to do to complete Shapeshifter HERO Solskjær Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to turn in three squads to complete this SBC: Manchester United, Top Form, and Premier League. Here’s the list of their conditions and the respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Shapeshifter HERO Solskjær card:

SBC Conditions Reward Manchester United 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Manchester United. Small prime gold players pack Top Form 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card. Prime electrum players pack Premier League 88-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from the Premier League. Prime gold players pack

Building all four squads will cost players around 450,050 FUT coins on PlayStation, 439,250 on Xbox, and 512,800 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. This SBC will be available until July 8, which should be enough time to build all these squads and craft cards to spend fewer FUT coins.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at time of writing to complete the Shapeshifters HERO Solskjær SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Manchester United

GK: 84-rated TOTW Olivier Giroud (Milan)

84-rated TOTW Olivier Giroud (Milan) LB: 84-rated Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

84-rated Luke Shaw (Manchester United) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio) RB: 85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) CAM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CAM: 83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma)

83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

Top Form

GK: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 89-rated Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

89-rated Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) CB: 86-rated TOTW Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)

86-rated TOTW Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich) RB: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CM: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) LW: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

Premier League