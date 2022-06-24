How to complete Shapeshifters Guerreiro Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Two Shapeshifters versions of Raphaël Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund were released to FIFA 22 today. Players can choose between a 94-rated center-midfielder (CM) and a 95-rated right-backer (RB) after completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Shapeshifters promotion gives a new perspective to how players can perform in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team by offering cards with new positions and upgraded stats. This card can give your team a fresh and different feel.

The difference lies in which skills the devs chose to focus the upgrades on compared to Guerreiro’s original 84-rated gold version. The CM card had its Physical (+28), Pace (+19), and Shooting (+13) greatly increased, while the RB one had its Physical (+33), Pace (+23), and Defending (+17) boosted.

Both cards have extremely high and balanced skills. The CM card’s highest-rated skills are his 95-rated Dribbling, 94-rated Passing, and 94-rated Pace. The RB version has 98-rated Pace, 93-rated Defending, and 91-rated Physical.

What you need to do to complete Shapeshifter Raphaël Guerreiro Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to turn in four squads to complete this SBC: Portugal and Bundesliga. The first segment requests an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Atlético de Madrid. The second one must be an 84-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum plus one player from Bundesliga.

Besides choosing one Shapeshifter Guerreiro card, those who completed both squads will also receive a premium electrum players pack and a prime electrum players pack.

Building all four squads will cost players around 207,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, 209,200 on Xbox, and 199,950 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. This SBC will be available until July 1, which should be enough time to build all these squads and craft cards to spend fewer FUT coins.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the time of writing to complete the Shapeshifters Raphaël Guerreiro SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Portugal

GK: 85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

85-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) LB: 82-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Chelsea)

82-rated Kasper Schmeichel (Chelsea) CB: 82-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham)

82-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham) CB: 85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea) RB: 82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) LM: 82-rated Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

82-rated Diogo Jota (Liverpool) CM: 82-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

82-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: 84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) RM: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) CF: 84-rated TOTW Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated TOTW Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 85-rated Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

Bundesliga