How to complete Shapeshifters Gerson SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

EA added a 93-rated Shapeshifters version of Gerson Santos da Silva from Olympique de Marseille to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. This card is available for players who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Shapeshifters promotion offers upgraded player items like other promotions but with a different position than the featured player usually plays, giving a different feel to the gameplay for known players at this late stage of the game.

Gerson’s position was changed from a center-midfielder to a left-winger because of the promotion and he had his Shooting (+27), Pace (+22), Dribbling (+15), Passing (+10), Physical (+8), and Defending (+5) increased if you compare this Shapeshifters version to his 80-rated gold card.

You can apply the backbone chemistry style if you decide to use this untradable card on your team and further boost Gerson’s Defending (+7), Physical (+5), and Passing (+4). This will maximize a few of his stats, such as his Vision, Long Passing, and Standing Tackle.

You’ll have to turn in two squads to complete this SBC: Brazil and Ligue 1. The first segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Brazilian player. The second one has to be an 86-rated team with 55 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Ligue 1.

Building these quads from scratch will cost players around 124,550 to 136,750 FUT coins across all available platforms. Any player who completes both squads will also receive a small prime players pack and a small rare gold players pack on top of the Shapeshifters Gerson card.

You’ll have until July 21 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution at time of writing to complete the Shapeshifters Gerson da Silva SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Brazil

GK: 83-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton)

83-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton) LB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 83-rated Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

83-rated Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) LM: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) RM: 83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CAM: 83-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)

83-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea) ST: 83-rated Wout Weghorst (Burnley)

83-rated Wout Weghorst (Burnley) ST: 82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nass)

Ligue 1