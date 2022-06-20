How to complete Shapeshifters Carrasco Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to build four squads to get one of the upgraded cards.

EA Sports added two Shapeshifters versions of Yannick Carrasco from Atlético Madrid to FIFA 22 on June 18. You can choose between a 95-rated right-wing (RW) and a 95-rated central attacking-midfielder (CAM) that are awarded after completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Shapeshifters promotion gives a new perspective to how players can perform in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team by offering cards with new positions and upgraded stats. This new card can give your team a fresh and different feel.

The main difference between the two cards―besides their position―is which skills the devs chose to focus the upgrades on compared to Carrasco’s original 84-rated gold version. The RW card had its Physical (+18), Shooting (+17), and Passing (+14) greatly increased, while the CAM one had its Defending (+25), Passing (+18), and Physical (+18) boosted.

Both versions have low Defending since Carrasco doesn’t play a defensive position, but the rest of his skills are above 85. The RW card’s highest-rated skills are his 99-rated Pace, 98-rated Shooting, and 96-rated Dribbling. The CAM version has 98-rated Dribbling, 97-rated Pace, and 96-rated Passing.

Whichever version you pick, Shapeshifter Carrasco can make strong links with any version of great players from LaLiga, such as Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid, as well as Luis Suárez and João Félix Sequeira from Atlético Madrid.

What you need to do to complete Shapeshifter Yannick Carrasco Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to turn in four squads to complete this SBC: Tactical Emulation, Belgium, LaLiga Santander Challenge, and Top Form. Here’s the list of their conditions and respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Shapeshifter Carrasco card:

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Atlético de Madrid. Prime mixed players pack Belgium 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, plus one Belgian player. Rare mixed players pack LaLiga Santander Challenge 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from the LaLiga. Prime gold players pack Top Form 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card. Rare players pack

Building all four squads will cost players around 464,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 451,450 on Xbox, and 501,150 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. This SBC will be available until July 2, which should be enough time to build all these squads and craft cards to spend fewer FUT coins.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at time of writing to complete the Shapeshifters Yannick Carrasco SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 86-rated TOTW Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco)

86-rated TOTW Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco) LB: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) LM: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) CM: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) CM: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) RM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio) ST: 84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta)

Belgium

GK: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) RB: 83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia)

83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia) CDM: 86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)

86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) LM: 85-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

85-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) RM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CAM: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) ST: 86-rated Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

86-rated Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) ST: 86-rated TOTW Alban Lafont (Nantes)

LaLiga Santander Challenge

GK: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: 85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio)

86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 86-rated Milan Škriniar (Internazionale)

86-rated Milan Škriniar (Internazionale) RB: 88-rated TOTW Leonardo Godoy (Estudiantes)

88-rated TOTW Leonardo Godoy (Estudiantes) CM: 85-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

85-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) CM: 87-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

87-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid) CDM: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) LW: 86-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

86-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) RW: 87-rated Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 87-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

Top Form