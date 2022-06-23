How to complete Shapeshifter Thuram SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this special card.

FIFA 22 players can now get a 93-rated Shapeshifters Marcus Thuram from Borussia M’gladbach in Ultimate Team. This special card is available as a reward for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Shapeshifters promotion gives a new perspective to how players can perform in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team by offering cards with new positions and upgraded stats. This new card can give your team a fresh and different feel.

EA increased his Passing (+17), Dribbling (+16), Pace (+15), Shooting (+15), Physical (+14), and Defending (+8) when comparing this Shapeshifters version to his 79-rated gold card. Because of the promotion, Thuram’s position was also changed from a left-midfielder to a striker.

If you use this card on your team, you can apply the marksman chemistry style to further improve Thuram’s Physical (+5), Shooting (+4), and Dribbling (+2). Doing so will maximize his Finishing, Ball Control, and Dribbling stats.

You’ll have to turn in two squads to complete this SBC: France and Bundesliga. The first segment asks for an 85-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and one French player. The second one must be an 86-rated team with 45 chemistry minimum plus at least one player from Bundesliga.

This Shapeshifters SBC will cost players around 192,800 to 216,900 FUT coins across all available platforms. Building both squads will also grant users a premium mixed players pack and a rare electrum players pack on top of the Shapeshifter Thuram card.

You can get this special card until June 28. Here’s the cheapest solution at time of writing to complete the Shapeshifters Marcus Thuram SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

France

GK: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

LB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

RB: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

CDM: 86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

LM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

RM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

CAM: 83-rated Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

ST: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

ST: 85-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Bundesliga