How to complete Sept. 8’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A new set of Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) is available for players to complete in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some upcoming matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. The Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur segment’s match was featured in a Showdown duo SBC this week, for example.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, such as asking for some players from a specific league or club.

The Feynoord vs. Sparta Rott squad, for example, has a series of conditions. You’ll need to turn in a 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, a maximum of seven different clubs, at least two players from the same club, and one player from Eredivisie. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a premium electrum players pack.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Sept. 15, to complete four squads: Feyenoord vs. Sparta Rotterdam, AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais, RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City vs. Spurs.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Feynoord vs. Sparta Rott 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, a maximum of seven different clubs, at least two players from the same club, and one player from Eredivisie. Premium electrum players pack AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, no less than one rare card, five nationalities, three players from the same league, and two players from Ligue 1. Jumbo premium gold players pack RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, no more than four players from the same nation, at least one rare card, three leagues, plus one player from Bundesliga. Prime electrum players pack Manchester City vs. Spurs 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, two English players, and one player from both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. Premium gold players pack

EA will also grant players who complete all four squads a mega pack as a reward. You’ll spend around 96,450 to 102,300 FUT coins in total for every segment together if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Sept. 8’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Sept. 8’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Feyenoord vs. Sparta Rotterdam

GK: 62-rated Jonathan Klinsmann (LA Galaxy)

62-rated Jonathan Klinsmann (LA Galaxy) CB: 75-rated Aaron Long (NY Red Bulls)

75-rated Aaron Long (NY Red Bulls) CB: 76-rated Domenico Criscito (Toronto)

76-rated Domenico Criscito (Toronto) CB: 77-rated Hans Vanaken (Rangers)

77-rated Hans Vanaken (Rangers) LWB: 75-rated Borna Barišić (Rangers)

75-rated Borna Barišić (Rangers) RWB: 80-rated Philipp Max (PSV)

80-rated Philipp Max (PSV) CM: 76-rated Steven Davis (Rangers)

76-rated Steven Davis (Rangers) CM: 75-rated Ryan Jack (Rangers)

75-rated Ryan Jack (Rangers) CM: 75-rated Glen Kamara (Rangers)

75-rated Glen Kamara (Rangers) ST: 76-rated Ryan Kent (Rangers)

76-rated Ryan Kent (Rangers) ST: 76-rated Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)

AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais

GK: 80-rated Pau López (Olympique de Marseille)

80-rated Pau López (Olympique de Marseille) CB: 76-rated Dante Santos (OGC Nice)

76-rated Dante Santos (OGC Nice) CB: 76-rated Pape Gueye (Olympique de Marseille)

76-rated Pape Gueye (Olympique de Marseille) CB: 77-rated Luis Romo (Rayados)

77-rated Luis Romo (Rayados) LM: 75-rated Birger Meling (Rennes)

75-rated Birger Meling (Rennes) CM: 76-rated Xavier Chavalerin (Troyes)

76-rated Xavier Chavalerin (Troyes) CM: 76-rated Jordan Ferri (Montpellier)

76-rated Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) RM: 76-rated Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara)

76-rated Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara) CAM: 78-rated Yusuf Yazıcı (Lille)

78-rated Yusuf Yazıcı (Lille) ST: 76-rated Ui Jo Hwang (Bordeaux)

76-rated Ui Jo Hwang (Bordeaux) ST: 75-rated Renaud Ripart (Troyes)

RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund

GK: 76-rated Andrés Fernández (SD Huesca)

76-rated Andrés Fernández (SD Huesca) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 75-rated Jorge Pulido (SD Huesca)

75-rated Jorge Pulido (SD Huesca) CB: 75-rated Fábio Cardoso (Porto)

75-rated Fábio Cardoso (Porto) RB: 77-rated Wilson Manafá (Porto)

77-rated Wilson Manafá (Porto) CDM: 80-rated Charles Aránguiz (Bayern Leverkusen)

80-rated Charles Aránguiz (Bayern Leverkusen) CDM: 75-rated Marko Grujić (Porto)

75-rated Marko Grujić (Porto) CAM: 82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach) CAM: 76-rated Bruno Costa (Porto)

76-rated Bruno Costa (Porto) ST: 80-rated Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)

80-rated Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 76-rated Toni Martínez (Porto)

Manchester City vs. Spurs